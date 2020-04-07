Noida: 6 People Arrested, 5 Vehicles Seized for Defying Lockdown

Noida (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Six people were arrested and five vehicles impounded on Tuesday across Noida and Greater Noida for defying curbs imposed due to coronavirus lockdown, police said.

Six FIRs were registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the day for violation of lockdown restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, the police said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had on Sunday announced extending the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14.

"Six FIRs were registered on Tuesday for lockdown violations and six people arrested. 418 vehicles were checked across 132 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 51 vehicle owners, while five vehicles were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Since the lockdown came into force, the district police has registered 528 FIRs and arrested 330 people in connection with various violations of the lockdown curbs till April 7, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, while 10 of these patients have got cured and discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. PTI KIS

