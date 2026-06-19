Reliance Industries Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Dips 1.40% on AGM Day

Reliance Industries (RELIANCE) experienced a notable downturn on Friday, commencing the session at ₹1,328.00 before touching an intraday high of ₹1,338.20. The stock, however, failed to sustain early momentum, sliding to an intraday low of ₹1,305.30 and ultimately closing at ₹1,309.50, marking a 1.40% decline from its previous close of ₹1,328.10. Trading activity was robust, with a total volume of 24,887,034 shares exchanged, significantly higher than its three-month average daily volume of approximately 19.6 million shares. This heightened volume suggests strong participation on both buying and selling sides as investors reacted to a combination of company-specific news and broader market sentiment.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (5:07PM, 19 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,309.50 Open ₹1,328.00 High ₹1,338.20 Low ₹1,305.30 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 24,887,034 % Chg -1.40%

The trading day for Reliance began with a marginal positive bias, trading flat to slightly up in early deals as anticipation built around its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for the afternoon. However, the initial optimism faded quickly as the broader Indian market witnessed a significant sell-off, particularly in the IT sector, triggered by a subdued outlook from global peer Accenture. This widespread market weakness exerted downward pressure on Reliance, causing the stock to drift lower through midday. Despite major corporate announcements later in the day, the stock continued its decline, closing firmly in negative territory, mirroring the broader market's somber mood. Jio Platforms IPO DRHP Filed: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Isha, Akash and Anant Will Lead the Jio IPO Process.

The primary corporate catalyst for RELIANCE today was its highly anticipated 49th Annual General Meeting, where Chairman Mukesh Ambani made several key announcements. Most significantly, Ambani confirmed that Jio Platforms would be filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), an event poised to be one of India's largest listings. Furthermore, Ambani detailed an ambitious roadmap for Reliance's future, including substantial investments in its new energy business with plans for 120 GWh annual capacity for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Cell Giga Factory, along with efforts in AI strategy under 'Reliance Intelligence' and global expansion of its 'Made-in-India' brands. The company also reported strong financial performance for FY26, with consolidated revenue reaching ₹11,75,919 crore and net profit at ₹95,754 crore, marking a 17.8% profit increase year-on-year. Despite these positive corporate developments, the broader market's deep correction, driven by an IT sector slump, overshadowed the company's announcements, leading to the stock's decline. Analysts from Motilal Oswal and CLSA reiterated 'Buy' and 'Outperform' ratings respectively, citing the impending Jio IPO and new energy ramp-up as key value drivers, even as they acknowledged market volatility.

Today's closing price of ₹1,309.50 places Reliance Industries closer to its 52-week low of ₹1,253.20, recorded on June 11, 2026, than its 52-week high of ₹1,611.80, achieved on January 5, 2026. While the stock had shown a recent recovery of about 6% from its June 11 low, it remains down approximately 15% year-to-date. The current valuation reflects a period of consolidation and investor caution amidst both company-specific re-ratings and broader market pressures.

Investors will closely monitor the broader market's reaction to global cues and any further details emerging from Reliance's AGM. Key support for RELIANCE is seen around ₹1,300, with resistance at ₹1,340, and a decisive breakout above this could signal further upside towards ₹1,380 in the short term.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).