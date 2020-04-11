Northern Railway's Ambala Division Records Highest Ever Single Day Freight Earning

Ambala (Haryana) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Ambala division of Northern Railway has recorded the highest ever freight earning in a single day, amounting Rs 10.4 crore, amid its effort to ensure supply of essential goods across the country during 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.On April 9, the division loaded 23 rakes comprising 20 food grains, one container rake and two rakes of fertilisers. Previously, the record of freight operation earning was Rs 10.1 crore, which was set on January 21 last year.According to an official release, the Ambala division of Northern Railway is ensuring the continuous supply of essential goods from the northern part of the country to rest of India through its freight operation services. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala, Hari Mohan said that all precautions are being undertaken while loading of goods. Labour and staff are regularly provided with masks, sanitisers and gloves, etc. "Social distancing is also observed," he said. (ANI)

