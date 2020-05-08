Odisha Extends Quarantine Period from 14 Days to 28 Days for All Returnees

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): Odisha Government has increased the quarantine period to 28 days from 14 days, said Subrto Bagchi, Odisha Government's Spokesperson on COVID-19.The 28-day quarantine period included 21 days institutional quarantine and subsequent seven days home quarantine. All returnees will have to follow the norms.The decision has been taken in view of 28 days incubation period of COVID-19 virus.Government has taken this decision ahead of the return of the migrants from others states and compliance to quarantine period may lead to stern action.It has been observed by the experts that the incubation period of coronavirus can extend up to 28 days, so for the safety of the returnees and the general public this decision has been taken. The authorities will ensure that, social distancing, personal hygiene and all other guidelines related to COVID-19 are strictly followed during the period at the quarantine centers and these places will be monitored through CCTVs.So far, Odisha has reported 246 COVID-19 positive cases, according to State Health Department. (ANI)

