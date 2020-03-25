Officials to Propose Extending Bundesliga Suspension to April 30

Berlin, Mar 25 (AFP) The German Football League (DFL) announced it will propose the Bundesliga suspension, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is extended to late-April.

On March 16, the DFL, which runs Germany's two top divisions, put them on hold until at least April 2 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The DFL will propose the extension to its 36 clubs at a meeting on March 31.

"The Presidium of the General Assembly will recommend a further suspension of game operations in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 until at least April 30" the DFL said.

It repeated its aim to finish the campaigns before June 30 and added: "The DFL is currently working intensively on concepts to play games at a given time - due to the situation - even without spectators and with a minimal use of workers in the areas of sport, general organisation and the media."

Television rights represent a large part of the income for top-flight clubs and playing games behind closed doors but live on television would lower the financial impact of the pandemic. (AFP)

