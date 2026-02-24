Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Globally Launched; Check Price, Specifications and Availability of New AI-Powered Laptops

Mumbai, February 24: Samsung has officially commenced the global rollout of its next-generation laptop lineup, the Galaxy Book 6 series, following its initial debut at CES 2026. The new series, which includes the base Galaxy Book 6, the Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and the high-end Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, features advanced AI capabilities and a refined ultra-slim design.

The rollout marks a significant update to Samsung’s computing portfolio, integrating Intel’s latest architecture to handle increasingly complex artificial intelligence tasks. According to the company, official sales are scheduled to begin in major markets on March 11, 2026, with pre-orders already underway in several regions including Europe and North America. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Features and Specifications.

Samsung Advanced Hardware and Cooling Systems

The Galaxy Book 6 family is equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, built on the advanced Intel 18A process. These chipsets are specifically designed to provide high performance across the CPU, GPU, and NPU, making them suitable for creative professionals and heavy multitasking.

To manage the increased power, Samsung has introduced improved thermal designs across the series. The Galaxy Book 6 Pro features a dedicated vapour chamber solution, while the premium Galaxy Book 6 Ultra incorporates a completely redesigned cooling system. These enhancements allow the devices to maintain high performance within a refined, lightweight chassis.

Samsung Global Pricing and Availability

In the United States, the lineup will be available in a Grey colour option through official experience stores and online platforms. The base Galaxy Book 6 is priced starting at approximately USD 1,049.99, while the Pro model starts at USD 1,599.99. The flagship Galaxy Book 6 Ultra sits at the top of the range with a starting price of USD 2,449.99.

European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, opened pre-orders in late February, with shipments also expected to align with the March 11 window. Samsung intends to expand availability to additional international markets throughout the spring, with a wider rollout expected to be completed by April 2026.

Samsung Focus on AI Integration

The Galaxy Book 6 series serves as a central hub for Samsung’s AI ecosystem, leveraging the enhanced NPU performance of the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips. These features are aimed at boosting productivity through intelligent software optimisations and seamless connectivity with other Galaxy devices. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17 Launch on February 28, 2026 in India.

By focusing on the "AI PC" segment, Samsung is positioning the Galaxy Book 6 series as a direct competitor to other high-end ultrabooks. The combination of the 18A process technology and the ultra-slim form factor reflects the brand's strategy to capture the premium segment of the global laptop market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).