Operations at Terminal-3 of Delhi's IGI Suspended Till March 29

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The operations at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), which handles all international flights, will remain suspended till March 29 as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing this information, the Delhi Airport tweeted, "Passengers of the last international arriving flight have now exited the airport. Operations at T3 international arrivals will remain suspended till 0531 hours of March 29, 2020.""We take this opportunity to thank all our airport employees and doctors for their commitment. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight info on international departing flights. #Coronavirus," the Delhi Airport said in another tweet.The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday confirmed 396 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals."A total number of coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)