Pak Court Introduces Email System for Bail Orders

Lahore, Apr 3 (PTI) A high court in Pakistan has introduced for the first time an "email system" for lower judiciary to send out bail orders online and avoid the spread of coronavirus through social distancing.

In a directive to all sessions and district judges of Punjab province, the Lahore High Court (LHC) said: "Due to prevailing situation (lockdown) in the country the bail/releasing orders will be conveyed through email till further orders in addition to general process." The directive further said the bail/releasing orders after receiving through email must be verified from the office of the criminal branch of the LHC by phone. Earlier, the LHC would send bail/releasing orders to the lower judiciary either through post or in person (court official).

Like other government departments, the LHC has taken measures to mitigate the impact of the deadly virus. It has only litigants to attend their cases to avoid crowding.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on Friday rose to 2,400 with 35 deaths in the country.

