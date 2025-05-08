Srinagar, May 8: Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday evening with the Indian armed forces retaliating effectively, officials said. The Boniyar sector of Baramulla and the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district were targeted by Pakistan but there were no reports of any casualty so far. Pakistan Army Targets Jammu With Loitering Munitions, Indian Air Defence Guns Firing Back.

On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistan Army fired small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor sectors in J-K. The Indian Army responded proportionately. Most of the civilian population in the Karnah area had moved to safer areas on Wednesday as Pakistani troops resorted to shelling after Indian armed forces pounded terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)