Palestinian Leader Abbas Has 'responsibility' for Recent Violence in Israel: Kushner

United Nations, Feb 7 (AFP) President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the architect of a new US peace plan for the Middle East, blamed Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas for recent violence in Israel Thursday.

"He does have a responsibility for it," Kushner told reporters after briefing UN Security Council members on the plan that has been rejected by the Palestinians.

"He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan," Kushner added. (AFP)

