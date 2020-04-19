Peacocks on Nashik Streets Amuse City Residents

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): As the people stay inside their houses due to nationwide lockdown, animals and birds are coming out on the streets.Peacocks were seen dancing on the streets of Nashik on Sunday morning. Peacocks were seen dancing near the residential areas of the city."You will definitely get some relief by seeing all these pictures of peacocks during the lockdown. Around 70 to 80 peacocks roam over here. I sometimes feed them rice," said Deepak Kulkarni, a resident of Meri Colony, Nashik. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. (ANI)

