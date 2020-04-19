Perform Ramadan Taraweeh Prayers at Home Amid Lockdown: Dubai Govt

World. (File Image)

Dubai [UAE], April 19 (ANI): People can perform Taraweeh prayers at home during the holy month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Dubai government announced on Friday.The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) of the Dubai Government said people who pray Taraweeh to finish reading the Holy Quran can hold on to the book in their hands and recite while praying.Taraweeh is the evening prayers performed after Isha prayers every night during the fasting month of Ramadan.Dubai is under 24-hour lockdown to stem the spread of the infection. The IACAD had announced on Monday the extension of the closure of Dubai's mosques until further notice.The China-originated coronavirus has swept the world, including the Middle East and Gulf countries.UAE has reported over 70000 coronavirus case and 37 people have died due to the infection.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, on Friday said that worshippers should offer Taraweeh during Ramadan and subsequent Eid prayers at home. (ANI)

