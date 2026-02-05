Residents across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are preparing for a cooler "Winter Ramadan" as astronomical calculations point to an mid-February start for the holy month in 2026. The Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS) has projected that the Ramadan 2026 crescent moon will likely be born on February 17, making Thursday, February 19, 2026, the most probable first day of fasting. This year’s observance is expected to last 29 days, culminating in Eid Al Fitr celebrations starting on March 20. The Ramadan 2026 calendar for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah is provided below.

While astronomical data provides a reliable forecast, the official start date remains subject to the UAE Moon Sighting Committee. The committee, comprised of religious scholars and experts, will convene on the evening of February 17 to look for the new crescent.

If the moon is sighted on February 17, Ramadan 2026 could begin as early as Wednesday, February 18. However, current projections from the EAS suggest the moon will not be visible until Wednesday, making Thursday, February 19, the standardised start date for most of the region. Ramadan 2026 Date: When Is Moon Sighting and First Roza in Saudi Arabia?

Dubai Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan Day Date Suhoor Ends (Dubai) Iftar (Dubai) 1 Feb 19 (Thu) 05:34 AM 06:15 PM 2 Feb 20 (Fri) 05:33 AM 06:16 PM 3 Feb 21 (Sat) 05:32 AM 06:16 PM 4 Feb 22 (Sun) 05:32 AM 06:17 PM 5 Feb 23 (Mon) 05:31 AM 06:18 PM 6 Feb 24 (Tue) 05:30 AM 06:18 PM 7 Feb 25 (Wed) 05:29 AM 06:19 PM 8 Feb 26 (Thu) 05:28 AM 06:19 PM 9 Feb 27 (Fri) 05:28 AM 06:20 PM 10 Feb 28 (Sat) 05:27 AM 06:20 PM 11 Mar 01 (Sun) 05:26 AM 06:21 PM 12 Mar 02 (Mon) 05:25 AM 06:21 PM 13 Mar 03 (Tue) 05:24 AM 06:22 PM 14 Mar 04 (Wed) 05:23 AM 06:22 PM 15 Mar 05 (Thu) 05:22 AM 06:23 PM 16 Mar 06 (Fri) 05:21 AM 06:23 PM 17 Mar 07 (Sat) 05:20 AM 06:24 PM 18 Mar 08 (Sun) 05:19 AM 06:24 PM 19 Mar 09 (Mon) 05:18 AM 06:25 PM 20 Mar 10 (Tue) 05:17 AM 06:25 PM 21 Mar 11 (Wed) 05:16 AM 06:26 PM 22 Mar 12 (Thu) 05:15 AM 06:26 PM 23 Mar 13 (Fri) 05:14 AM 06:27 PM 24 Mar 14 (Sat) 05:13 AM 06:27 PM 25 Mar 15 (Sun) 05:12 AM 06:28 PM 26 Mar 16 (Mon) 05:11 AM 06:28 PM 27 Mar 17 (Tue) 05:10 AM 06:29 PM 28 Mar 18 (Wed) 05:09 AM 06:29 PM 29 Mar 19 (Thu) 05:08 AM 06:30 PM 30 Mar 20 (Fri)* 05:07 AM 06:31 PM

Abu Dhabi Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan Day Date Suhoor Ends (Abu Dhabi) Iftar (Abu Dhabi) 1 Feb 19 (Thu) 05:38 AM 06:19 PM 2 Feb 20 (Fri) 05:37 AM 06:20 PM 3 Feb 21 (Sat) 05:36 AM 06:20 PM 4 Feb 22 (Sun) 05:36 AM 06:21 PM 5 Feb 23 (Mon) 05:35 AM 06:22 PM 6 Feb 24 (Tue) 05:34 AM 06:22 PM 7 Feb 25 (Wed) 05:33 AM 06:23 PM 8 Feb 26 (Thu) 05:32 AM 06:23 PM 9 Feb 27 (Fri) 05:32 AM 06:24 PM 10 Feb 28 (Sat) 05:31 AM 06:24 PM 11 Mar 01 (Sun) 05:30 AM 06:25 PM 12 Mar 02 (Mon) 05:29 AM 06:25 PM 13 Mar 03 (Tue) 05:28 AM 06:26 PM 14 Mar 04 (Wed) 05:27 AM 06:26 PM 15 Mar 05 (Thu) 05:26 AM 06:27 PM 16 Mar 06 (Fri) 05:25 AM 06:27 PM 17 Mar 07 (Sat) 05:24 AM 06:28 PM 18 Mar 08 (Sun) 05:23 AM 06:28 PM 19 Mar 09 (Mon) 05:22 AM 06:29 PM 20 Mar 10 (Tue) 05:21 AM 06:29 PM 21 Mar 11 (Wed) 05:20 AM 06:30 PM 22 Mar 12 (Thu) 05:19 AM 06:30 PM 23 Mar 13 (Fri) 05:18 AM 06:31 PM 24 Mar 14 (Sat) 05:17 AM 06:31 PM 25 Mar 15 (Sun) 05:16 AM 06:32 PM 26 Mar 16 (Mon) 05:15 AM 06:32 PM 27 Mar 17 (Tue) 05:14 AM 06:33 PM 28 Mar 18 (Wed) 05:13 AM 06:33 PM 29 Mar 19 (Thu) 05:12 AM 06:34 PM 30 Mar 20 (Fri)* 05:11 AM 06:35 PM

Sharjah Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan Day Date Suhoor Ends (Sharjah) Iftar (Sharjah) 1 Feb 19 (Thu) 05:33 AM 06:14 PM 2 Feb 20 (Fri) 05:32 AM 06:15 PM 3 Feb 21 (Sat) 05:31 AM 06:15 PM 4 Feb 22 (Sun) 05:31 AM 06:16 PM 5 Feb 23 (Mon) 05:30 AM 06:17 PM 6 Feb 24 (Tue) 05:29 AM 06:17 PM 7 Feb 25 (Wed) 05:28 AM 06:18 PM 8 Feb 26 (Thu) 05:27 AM 06:18 PM 9 Feb 27 (Fri) 05:27 AM 06:19 PM 10 Feb 28 (Sat) 05:26 AM 06:19 PM 11 Mar 01 (Sun) 05:25 AM 06:20 PM 12 Mar 02 (Mon) 05:24 AM 06:20 PM 13 Mar 03 (Tue) 05:23 AM 06:21 PM 14 Mar 04 (Wed) 05:22 AM 06:21 PM 15 Mar 05 (Thu) 05:21 AM 06:22 PM 16 Mar 06 (Fri) 05:20 AM 06:22 PM 17 Mar 07 (Sat) 05:19 AM 06:23 PM 18 Mar 08 (Sun) 05:18 AM 06:23 PM 19 Mar 09 (Mon) 05:17 AM 06:24 PM 20 Mar 10 (Tue) 05:16 AM 06:24 PM 21 Mar 11 (Wed) 05:15 AM 06:25 PM 22 Mar 12 (Thu) 05:14 AM 06:25 PM 23 Mar 13 (Fri) 05:13 AM 06:26 PM 24 Mar 14 (Sat) 05:12 AM 06:26 PM 25 Mar 15 (Sun) 05:11 AM 06:27 PM 26 Mar 16 (Mon) 05:10 AM 06:27 PM 27 Mar 17 (Tue) 05:09 AM 06:28 PM 28 Mar 18 (Wed) 05:08 AM 06:28 PM 29 Mar 19 (Thu) 05:07 AM 06:29 PM 30 Mar 20 (Fri)* 05:06 AM 06:30 PM

Note: The tables are made assuming Ramadan 2026 shall begin from February 19. The 30th day is subject to the moon sighting for Eid Al Fitr. If the month lasts 29 days, March 19 will be the final day of fasting.

Residents in Abu Dhabi typically break their fast 4 to 5 minutes after those in Dubai, while those in Sharjah observe timings nearly identical to Dubai, often with a 1-minute difference.

Ramadan 2026: Fasting Hours in UAE

Fasting hours in 2026 are expected to be relatively mild, starting at approximately 13 hours and 25 minutes and increasing slightly as the month progresses toward spring. Residents should note that prayer timings vary slightly between emirates based on their longitudinal positions.

Working Hours

In accordance with UAE labor laws, school and office hours across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are expected to be reduced to accommodate those fasting. Historically, private sector employees see their workday shortened by two hours, while public sector hours are typically set from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Monday through Thursday, with shortened hours on Fridays.

Parking regulations also shift during this period. In most zones, paid parking is split into morning and evening shifts to allow for free parking during the Iftar rush, though official RTA and ITC announcements are expected closer to the start of the month.

Looking Ahead to Eid Al Fitr

If the 29-day forecast holds true, the last day of Ramadan will be Thursday, March 19. This would place the first day of Eid Al Fitr on Friday, March 20, 2026. Under current UAE public holiday policy, this would likely result in a four-day break for the public and private sectors, extending from Ramadan 29 through Shawwal 3.

