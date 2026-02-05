Dubai, February 5: The gold rate in Dubai saw an upward shift on Thursday, February 5, 2026, with key purities including 24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat bullion posting gains compared with Wednesday’s closing levels. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 5, in AED, USD and INR below.

The rise reflects ongoing strength in global bullion markets and renewed investor interest amid broader macroeconomic sentiment. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai crossed AED 600 per gram, maintaining levels above the psychological threshold that has drawn attention from traders and buyers in the Gulf region’s principal precious metals hub. Gold Rate Today, February 05, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today:

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 593 160.11 14,800 10 Grams 5,935 1,601.10 148,000 1 Tola 59,350 16,011.00 14,80,000 22K 1 Gram 546.25 148.80 13,450 10 Grams 54,625 1,488.10 1,34,500 1 Tola 56,650 14,881.00 13,45,000 18K 1 Gram 449 122.20 11,050 10 Grams 4,490 1,222.00 1,10,500 1 Tola 44,900 12,220.00 11,05,000

Thursday’s increase continues the uptrend seen over recent sessions. Historical data shows that prices for all major purities were lower earlier in the week, with 24K gold around the mid-AED 500s per gram on February 2 before moving higher. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 4.

Traders often link short-term price movements in Dubai to global spot gold benchmarks, which climbed this week amid broader economic uncertainty and sustained demand for safe-haven assets. International spot prices rose over 1% on February 5, supported by geopolitical and economic considerations that have bolstered bullion demand.

