Months after keeping their romance under wraps, PD square has finally made their romance official as they were photographed for the first time as a couple at Wimbledon's public event on Saturday. This is the first official outing of the duo, nearly two months after People Magazine confirmed their relationship. The 'Saturday Night' star and the 'Bridgeton' actor caught the paparazzi's attention while they were getting cosy, watching Roger Federer's match from the Lanson suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor Shares Anecdotes From the Sets of Her Netflix Series, Reveals Kim Kardashian Texted Her After Show Came Out.

Phoebe was seen donning a simple yet stylish olive green dress. She completed her stunning look by carrying the dress with a white handbag and a stunning pair of cat-eye shades. On the other hand, seems like Pete tried to twin with her girlfriend as he was also carrying a lighter olive shade hoodie. Not to miss is his chick style accessory and the black nail paint! People Magazine had previously confirmed that they were dating in April as a source told them, "Pete is telling friends he is serious about her," adding that they're "really into each other." Pete Davidson Hints on Taking Exit From Saturday Night Live Amid Dating Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.

The pair were first linked in March when Pete was spotted in Manchester, England, where Phoebe resides. The following month, the couple was spotted out together for the first time, strolling on the streets of Manchester together.

Pete reignited the dating rumours, in mid-April while participating in a Zoom Q and A with Marquette University students, where he was asked who he considered being his celebrity crush, to which he smiled and replied: "I am with my celebrity crush."Additionally, they have also seen sporting matching silver necklaces with their shared initials, 'PD', in past

As his star power has increased, Pete's love life has become a topic of interest, in addition to his brief 2018 engagement to pop singer Ariana Grande and his former romance with Kaia Gerber. Previously, the actor has dated fellow comedian Carly Aquilino, Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, actor Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale. Meanwhile, on the work front, Phoebe has been filming season two of her much-loved Netflix series 'Bridgerton', after the streamer renewed the romance series through season four.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor at Wimbledon

pete davidson and phoebe dynevor at a tennis match in london pic.twitter.com/EqbL8a3WXX — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) July 3, 2021

Besides this, Phoebe is currently filming the new drama 'The Colour Room,' in which she plays Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s.

The Netflix star had previously spent time in New York, where Pete, in early February. She was there to film for her role on the hit show 'Younger.'

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)