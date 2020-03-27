PM Modi Condoles Death of Former Union Minister Beni Prasad Yadav

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Beni Prasad Verma. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

Verma, a former Union minister and Samajwadi Party founding member, died at a private hospital in Lucknow around 7 pm on Friday. He was 79.

