PM Modi Meets Rickshaw-puller Mangal Kewat in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): During his one-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on February 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mangal Kewat, the rickshaw puller who had sent his daughter's wedding invite to the PM.The Prime Minister enquired about the health and well-being of Kewat and his family and also commended him on his contribution to the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.It is important to note that inspired by PM Modi, Kewat has taken to cleaning the Ganga banks in his village on his own.Kewat, had earlier expressed glee after receiving a congratulatory letter by the Prime Minister for his daughter's wedding."We had sent the first invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I personally handed it over at the PMO in Delhi. On February 8, we received the congratulatory letter from PM Modi, which has excited us," Kewat had told ANI on Saturday.Kewat's wife, Renu Devi and he himself had expressed the desire to meet the Prime Minister during his Varanasi visit. (ANI)

