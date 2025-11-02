Arrah, November 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the Bihar government would provide an additional Rs 3000 to the Rs 6000 Kisan Nidhi scheme money given by the Union Government, making the total amount Rs 9000, which will benefit farmers in the state. PM Modi emphasised that Bihar used to import fish from other states for itself; however, in the present time, Bihar is selling fish to other states, which is a result of the NDA governmet policies.

"Our government provides 6,000 rupees annually to small farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Now, Bihar's new NDA government is going to increase this by an additional 3,000 rupees. The 'Bihar Dairy Mission' has been announced to increase the income of livestock farmers in Bihar," the Prime Minister said. He also took a dig at the Mahagathbandhan, stating that their feud has increased so much that neither the Congress was considered in the manifesto nor in the campaigning. PM Narendra Modi Will Launch INR 1 Lakh Crore RDI Scheme Fund on November 3 To Boost Private Sector–Driven Research and Development Ecosystem.

"The feud between RJD-Congress has escalated severely. Neither was Congress heard in the manifesto, nor are they being considered in the campaigning. Even before the elections, so much hatred has grown that after the elections, they will start smashing each other's heads. Therefore, always remember, such people can never do good for Bihar," the Prime Minister said. He also referred to the Mahagathbandhan as a "bunch of lies" and an attempt to mislead the people, saying that it is the "public; they know everything" (ye public hai sab jaanti hai). PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Children Who Overcame Congenital Heart Conditions; Emphasises Maintaining Good Health Through Yoga, Regular Habits (See Pics).

The Prime Minister emphasised that in the National Democratic Alliance's "Sankalp Patra", provisions related to children's education, family healthcare, employment opportunities for the youth, and irrigation facilities for farmers have been made. "On one hand, the NDA has presented an honest manifesto, while on the other hand, those from the jungle raj have turned their manifesto into a document full of lies, deceit, and attempts to mislead the public. Do the people, our janata janardan, look foolish to them? Don't forget, this is the public; they know everything. In the NDA's Sankalp Patra (resolution document), there are strong provisions for children's education, family healthcare, employment opportunities for the youth, and irrigation facilities for farmers," the Prime Minister said. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

