Mumbai, October 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the inauguration of Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, describing it as a "significant enhancement" to the city's infrastructure and a crucial step toward improving connectivity and quality of life for citizens. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure! Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai."

The Prime Minister further highlighted that the development will bring substantial benefits to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity. The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai's infrastructure and boosting 'Ease of Living' for the people of this dynamic city," he said. Navi Mumbai International Airport Inaugurated: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of NMIA Built at Cost of Around INR 19,650 Crore (Watch Video).

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a post on X, expressed readiness for the inauguration, saying, "All decked up and ready to serve Mumbaikars! Hon PM @narendramodi ji will shortly flag off the Mumbai Metro 3, phase 2B from Cuff Parade to Acharya Atre Chowk..." Later today, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,200 crore.

With this, he will dedicate the entire Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) -- to the nation with a total cost of over Rs 37,270 crore, marking a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation. As Mumbai's first and only fully underground metro line, this project is set to redefine commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), offering a faster, more efficient, and modern transit solution for millions of residents. The Mumbai Metro Line 3, spanning 33.5 km from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR with 27 stations, will cater to 13 lakh passengers daily. Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Metro Line 3 Inauguration, Meeting With Keir Starmer: PM Narendra Modi's Action-Packed 2-Day Maharashtra Visit Begins Today.

'Key Boost to City’s Infrastructure'

Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai’s infrastructure! Metro connectivity is essential for a city’s growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai. https://t.co/aKmhc9RtUk pic.twitter.com/ing6Mb3xD4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2025

The final Phase 2B of the project will provide seamless connectivity to South Mumbai's heritage and cultural districts such as Fort, Kala Ghoda, and Marine Drive, along with direct access to key administrative and financial hubs including the Bombay High Court, Mantralaya, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and Nariman Point.The Metro Line-3 has been designed to ensure efficient integration with other modes of transport, including railways, airports, other metro lines, and monorail services, thereby enhancing last-mile connectivity and reducing congestion across the metropolitan region.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)