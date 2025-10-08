Today, October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Phase 1 of NMIA is built at a cost of around INR 19,650 crore. The Navi Mumbai airport inauguration event was also graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde and businessman Gautam Adani, among others. PM Modi will also launch Mumbai One, India’s first integrated common mobility app for 11 public transport operators, today. Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast As PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of NMIA Built at Cost of Around INR 19,650 Crore.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/6kSxFSHNgB — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

