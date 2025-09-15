Kolkata, September 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces during the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) in Kolkata. The Prime Minister was briefed on the operational readiness in the context of the new normal created by Operation Sindoor, and the future of warfare amidst the emerging technology and tactics. He also reviewed the reforms implemented in the last two years, and the plan for the next two years, a Defence Ministry release said.

The Prime Minister complimented the Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor and their integral role in nation building, anti-piracy, safe return of Indian citizens from conflict zones as well as providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief to friendly countries. In line with 2025 being the 'Year of Reforms' in defence, he instructed the Ministry of Defence to swiftly implement concrete steps to achieve greater Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation to meet future challenges and prevail against any eventuality. Combined Commanders' Conference: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Key Defence Meet in Kolkata; Focus on Reforms, Integration, Modernisation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh were among those present. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Dr Niten Chandra, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat and Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Dr Mayank Sharma were also present.

The Defence Minister will address the Commanders on September 16, and the Chief of Defence on September 17. Held once in two years, this CCC is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, that brings together the nation's top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India's military preparedness. The theme this year is 'Year of Reforms - Transformation for the Future', in line with the ongoing modernisation and transformation of the Armed Forces.

Over the next two days, the conference would conduct a holistic review of various structural, administrative and operational matters based on feedback from across the forces, operational preparedness in the face of increasing global uncertainties, as well as discussions to develop the roadmap for implementation of the vision of the Prime Minister, the release said. The CCC 2025 is focusing on Reforms, Transformation & Change and Operational Preparedness. Together, these reflect the Armed Forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Vows to End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption.

The deliberations will seek to further strengthen the Armed Forces which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex geo-strategic landscape, the release said. Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the Armed Forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level.

