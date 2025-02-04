New Delhi, February 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay a two-day visit to the US beginning February 12 to hold wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. As per the plan, Modi will travel to Washington DC after concluding his two-day visit to Paris, they said. It would be the prime minister's first bilateral visit to the US after Trump became president for a second term. PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later’s Inauguration, Congratulates Him on ‘Historic Win’, Says ‘India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership’.

Modi will be among a very handful of foreign leaders to travel to Washington DC on a bilateral visit within weeks after the Trump administration came to power for the second term.

