PM's Package Major Step to Make India Self-reliant: MP CM

Bhopal, May 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the massive economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide a big support to various sections of the society including youth and farmers.

In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, the prime minister has announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore in his televised address to the nation.

"AtmanirbharBharat banana ki aur bada kadam badhate hue PM Shri @narendramodi ne Rs 20 lakh crore ke vishesh aarthik package ki ghoshna ki hai, jiske liye me unka hardik abhinandnan karta hun". (This is another major step to make India self-reliant by announcing a package of Rs 20 lakh crore for which I congratulate Narendra Modi," Chouhan tweeted.

"This package will give youth, farmers and all sections of the society #Sambal (support). The country will emerge more powerful than earlier," he said.

The move has clearly shown to the world that India is not only capable of meeting all challenges but also has a capable roadmap to fight it, he said.

"On the one hand systems in large and powerful countries are getting demolished, while on the other hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore to give message to the world that India is not only ready to face all challenges but it also has an powerful roadmap to fight it," Chouhan added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)