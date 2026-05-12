POCSO Case Against Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son: KTR Questions Bandi Sai Bhagirath’s ‘Disappearance’, Targets BJP Over ‘Beti Bachao’

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New Delhi, May 12: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a sharp attack against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar over the alleged POCSO case against his son, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, questioning his disappearance amid the ongoing case. In a post on X, KTR took a jibe at the situation and asserted that it's not the first case of the "son of a Union Minister" being embroiled in controversy, reiterating his allegations against the moral authority of the Union Government in reference to the "Beti Bachao" campaign.

"Is it the first time in the history of our country that the son of a Union Home Minister is absconding? #BetiBachao #POCSO," he wrote in the post on X. Meanwhile, Son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Bandi Sai Bhagirath, on Saturday filed a police complaint at Telangana's Karimnagar over a purported honey-trap and extortion attempt targeting him, according to a press statement. According to the statement issued by the Union Minister's PRO, "a woman allegedly attempted to lure Bandi Sanjay's son into a honey trap by using her daughter as bait. After allegedly executing the plan, she is accused of demanding a huge sum of money and resorting to blackmail." Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Son Files Police Complaint over Alleged Honey-trap, Extortion Threats.

The statement also alleged that the woman was trying to divert the case by misrepresenting her daughter's age and creating fear through media reports by threatening to file a POCSO case, claiming that a minor girl had been harassed. In response, KT Rama Rao had strongly condemned the handling of the case registered by Telangana Police against the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. KTR alleged that "injustice" was being done to the victim and slammed the BJP-led central government and the Congress-led state government.

He asked if 'Beti Bachao' campaign of Modi government was merely a slogan and demanded that Bandi Sanjay should resign or should be removed from office. KTR alleged that there was a delay in taking legal action against the Union Minister's son and asked if any exemptions were given under the law. "Rahul Gandhi stood by the victim in the Unnao case. Will he now come to Hyderabad and stand by this victim as well? Or does your sense of justice not apply to victims in Telangana? Under what provision was a minor girl booked in honey-trap and extortion cases?" he asked. KTR Slams BJP, Telangana Government as Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Son Files Police Complaint over Alleged Honey-trap, Extortion Threats.

‘Where Is Bandi Sai Bhagirath?’

Is it the first time in the history of our country that the son of a Union Home Minister is absconding?#BetiBachao #POCSO — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 11, 2026

He alleged that the minister's son was not being "interrogated in the same manner as others facing a POCSO case". Notably, Ashish Mishra, who is the son of the former Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers, was also accused of absconding, following the registration of an FIR, leading to widespread criticism by the opposition parties. According to the prosecution, a vehicle allegedly linked to Mishra ran over farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. Mishra was arrested on October 9, 2021 and is currently on regular bail amid the ongoing trial.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)