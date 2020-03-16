Pompeo, Jaishankar Discuss COVID-19 Developments over Phone

World. (File Image)

Washington, Mar 16 (PTI) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have held a discussion on the coronavirus crisis over the phone, the State Department said here.

During the call, the two top diplomats discussed ways in which India and the United States could cooperate to address this global challenge, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Sunday.

The phone call between the two leaders occurred on March 14, she said.

