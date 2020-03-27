Post Offices Providing Basic Postal, Financial Services During Lockdown

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) All post offices in the country are providing basic postal and financial services during the lockdown, the communications ministry said on Friday.

"During the lockdown to curtail the spread of COVlD-19, Post Of?ces are providing basic postal and financial services. Priority is being given to delivery of essential items through the postal network," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

The government is allowing restricted movement of people during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Post Office customer can also avail facility of withdrawal as well as deposit in Post Office Savings Bank and India Post Payments Bank.

"ATM facility and AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) are made available in Post Offices for withdrawal of cash from accounts standing in any bank," the statement said.

Post office network is also used by e-commerce companies for delivery of parcels. The ministry said it has prioritised delivery of essential services during the lockdown.

"Department of Posts is also ensuring that essential services are provided by implementing safety measures across its supply chain to protect its employees and effecting safe delivery of services to the citizens," it said.

