Prayagraj, June 14: A sand-laden dumper truck overturned on an auto-rickshaw near Saidabad Bazaar in Prayagraj on Saturday, killing three people and injuring as many, police said. Ganga Nagar DCP Kuldeep Gunawat said the incident happened this afternoon. Yash Tiwari (5), his mother Nivedita Tiwari (35) and Rajmani Gupta (55), who were travelling in the auto-rickshaw died in the accident and three other suffered injuries. Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Speeding Car Overturns Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Amid Rains; Driver Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video).

He said that the dumper's hydraulics failed, causing it to overturn onto the auto-rickshaw. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment and their condition is said to be out of danger. A case has been registered against the truck driver, he said.

