Actor Preity Zinta on Thursday shared her once-in-a-lifetime'experience of seeing an airplane landing on one of the roads in the US. "There is always a first time for everything. Never thought I'd see a plane land on the road as I drive by. Thank God everyone is safe. Onceinalifetime. ting," she wrote on Instagram, adding a video showing the plane parked on the road. The video has shocked several people, including actor Nargis Fakhri. Nargis reacted to the post by commenting a string of shocking emojis on it. Preity Zinta Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, Actress Requests Everyone to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible.

A few days ago, Preity ended her digital detox. She had posted a picture on Instagram that shows her posing with one of her friends when she went out for dinner after 18 months. "Best way to come back after a digital detox -- a throwback picture from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only thing constant in life is Change and here's to embracing it while trying to social distance #Ting," Preity had written. Katrina Kaif Turns Photographer for Preity Zinta As They Bump Into Each Other in the Gym (View Pic).

Preity Zinta Saw Plane Landing on Road

On the film front, Preity was last seen in the 2018 film, Bhaiaji Superhit, marking her comeback after a seven-year hiatus.

