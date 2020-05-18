Property Dealer Dies After Being Shot at Party in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), May 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old property dealer died after he was shot at a party in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Rakesh Singh was shot at a party hosted by his friend Ajay Raj Singh, who is also a property dealer, they said.

Ajay Raj rushed Rakesh to BRD Medical college where doctors referred him to a Lucknow hospital. Rakesh died before he could be taken to Lucknow, police said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Rakesh's nephew Abhishek Pratap, police have registered a case of murder against two suspects, Pravin Pandey and Vivek Pandey of Rapti Nagar, said Shahpur SHO Sudhir Singh.

