Puducherry Assembly Convened to Adopt Vote-on-account on March 30

Puducherry, Mar 27 (PTI) The Puducherry Assembly has been convened on March 30 to adopt a vote-on-account for the first few months of the next fiscal.

A notification was issued on Friday by the Secretary to the Assembly A Vincent Rayar stating the session has been scheduled to meet at 9.30 am on March 30.

The session has been convened to adopt a vote-on- account Bill to earmark funds for government departments for the first few months of the fiscal 2020-2021, sources said.

Although this is the first session of the current year and would last a few hours, it would commence without the customary address by the Lt Governor, they added.

The Union Territory is in a lockdown for three weeks as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.PTI Corr SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)