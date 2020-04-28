Pune: IT Professional Kills Self After Jumping off 12th Floor

Pune, Apr 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old IT professional allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon by jumping off a high-rise in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said.

Prasoon Kumar Jha jumped off the 12th floor of a building in Wakad area at around 2 pm, an official said.

"He worked in an IT firm in Hinjewadi. The reason why he took this step is not known and probe is on. We have registered an accidental death case," the Wakad police station official said.

