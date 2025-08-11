Pune, August 11: At least seven women devotees lost their lives and several others were injured when a pick-up truck carrying them to the Kundeshwar Shiva temple fell into a 25-30 feet deep gorge in Khed taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra, on Monday, officials said. The victims, all from Papalwadi, were on their way for darshan when the vehicle overturned in the ghat area and plunged into the valley. While seven women died on the spot, the injured were rushed to the rural hospital in Paith and other nearby medical facilities.

Local residents rushed to the site to assist in rescue operations before police and emergency teams arrived. The local administration and emergency services provided assistance to the injured persons and shifted them to the hospital. DCP Shivaji Pawar of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police confirmed that several women and children were among the injured. He said at least 25 to 35 people are injured in the accident, and some of them are critical. Pune Road Accident: 7 Killed, Several Others Injured After Pick-Up Van Going to Kundeshwar Temple in Papalwadi Village Falls 25-30 Feet Down a Slope in Maharashtra (See Pics).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured person. Pune Couple Romance Viral Video: Man and Woman Caught Performing Dangerous Stunt on Moving Car Roof in Kharadi, Video Goes Viral.

Pick-Up Falls Into 25–30 Feet Down Gorge in Khed Taluka

#BREAKING: A tragic road accident in Papalwadi village, Mahalunge MIDC PS limits, claimed the lives of 7 devotees & left 2 injured. A pickup truck (MH-14 GD-7299) carrying women & children for Shravan Monday prayers at Kundeshwar Temple lost control.#Pune#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/J10fz0lznO — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) August 11, 2025

'Saddened by the Loss of Lives Due to an Accident'

महाराष्ट्रात पुणे येथे झालेल्या अपघातातील जीवितहानीमुळे दुःख झाले आहे. या दुर्घटनेत आपले जिवलग गमावलेल्या सर्वांप्रति शोकसंवेदना. जखमी लवकर बरे होवोत अशी प्रार्थना. पंतप्रधान राष्ट्रीय मदत निधी-PMNRF मधून मृतांच्या कुटुंबियांना प्रत्येकी 2 लाख रुपये दिले जातील. जखमींना प्रत्येकी… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2025

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” a post on PMO said. Khed Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).