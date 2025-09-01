New Delhi, September 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann immediately after landing in Delhi on Monday evening, after the conclusion of his two-nation tour and discussed the situation in the state arising due to rain and flooding in the state, Government of India sources said. PM Modi assured the state of all help and support, they said. The Prime Minister reached New Delhi after visiting Japan and China. In China, he participated in the SCO Summit.

Punjab is reeling under the impact of severe floods triggered by incessant rains, with large-scale damage reported across the state. According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian, the floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock. Rains-Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms With Heavy Rain Likely in Parts of Haryana and Punjab, Says IMD.

The Minister stated that, so far, 15,688 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, with the highest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052). To provide immediate relief, the state government has set up 129 relief camps, sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur accounts for the maximum with 3,987 inmates, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424).

So far, 1,044 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur alone accounting for 321 villages, followed by Kapurthala (115), Hoshiarpur (94), Amritsar (88), and Pathankot (82). The worst-hit district is Gurdaspur, where nearly 1.45 lakh people have been impacted. Amritsar (35,000), Ferozepur (24,015), and Fazilka (21,562) are also among the districts most severely affected.

To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies. The NDRF has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have stationed 10 columns with 8 on standby, along with engineer units. Over 35 helicopters are engaged in rescue missions, supported by 114 boats and one state helicopter. BSF units have also been deployed in the affected border areas. Punjab Floods: Sonam Bajwa Urges All to ‘Come Together and Stand by Punjab’ During This Time of Crisis.

Heavy rains have claimed 29 human lives between August 1 and September 1. Pathankot reported the highest toll of six deaths, while three each were recorded in Amritsar, Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Mansa. Other districts reporting casualties include Bathinda (1), Gurdaspur (1), Patiala (1), Rupnagar (3), SAS Nagar (1), and Sangrur (1). In addition, three people remain missing in Pathankot. Punjab's agrarian economy has suffered a major blow with an estimated 94,061 hectares of crops damaged.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)