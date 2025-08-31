Punjab, August 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast alert for Haryana and Punjab, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and rain in several districts on Sunday. According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall are expected in areas including Gharaunda, Karnal, Thanesar, Safidon, Panipat, Asandh, Kaithal, Nilokheri, Narwana, Kalayat, Panchkula, Guhla, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Kalka. Wind speeds are likely to reach 30-40 kmph.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is likely in Hisar, Narnaund, Fatehabad, Ganaur, Samalkha, Bapouli, Gohana, Israna, Jind, Tohana, Ratia, Narayangarh, and adjoining regions. Light rain is expected over Rohtak, Hansi, Adampur, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Julana, Sirsa, Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, and Yamunanagar. In Chandigarh, rainfall measured between 8:30 am and 11:30 am was recorded at 25.7 mm at the Sector-39 observatory and 7 mm at the Sector-7 automatic weather station. Weather Forecast Today, August 31: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

For Punjab, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with heavy rain in Lehra, Sunam, Sangrur, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Moonak, Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Khanna, Payal, Kharar, Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, and Rup Nagar. Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in Sardulgarh, Budhlada, Mansa, Barnala, Ludhiana (East and West), Jagraon, Raikot, Phillaur, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar, and Nangal.

Light showers are expected in Talwandi Sabo, Rampura Phul, Moga, Nihal Singhwala, Nakodar, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, and the surrounding districts. The IMD has urged residents of both states to stay alert, avoid open areas during lightning activity, and take necessary precautions against sudden gusty winds. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" forecast in New Delhi from today till September 2. "Thunderstorm with rain' forecast has been issued for September 3, whereas "Rain or Thundershowers" forecast has been issued for September 4 and 5. Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Inclement Weather Forecast.

The water level of Delhi's Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Sunday morning. The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. Farmers have also been advised to take preventive measures to protect standing crops from excess moisture. With monsoon rains gaining momentum, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation to mitigate risks of flash floods, traffic snarls, and disruptions in rural and urban areas.

