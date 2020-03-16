Punjab Shuts Zoos Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday ordered closure of all zoos in the state till March 31 as a preventive measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official statement said.

There is a large zoo at Chhatbir near Chandigarh. Besides, there are four other small zoos at Patiala, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Neelon near Samrala in Punjab, it said.

According to the statement, nearly 4,000 people visit these zoos daily. The number swells to 10,000 on weekends and more during holidays in summer and winter seasons.

The decision to close the zoos has been taken as preventive measure to avert any exigency that may arise out of the coronavirus outbreak, the statement said.

Wildlife authorities have been taking all necessary precautions regarding bio-safety parameters at zoos, it stated.

