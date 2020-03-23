Rajasthan Patrika Group Invites Entries for Journalism Award

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan Patrika group has invited entries for the KC Kulish International Award for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in the memory of its founder Karpoor Chandra Kulish.

The last date for sending online entries for the years 2018 and 2019 is May 15.

Any information related to the award is available on the website, http://kckawards.patrika.com/.

Any news article or campaign published in any newspaper, national or international news magazine across the world will be eligible for the award.

The winner will be given USD 11,000 and a citation.

