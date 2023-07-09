Jaipur, Jul 9: The number of big cats in Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) has increased to 30 with the birth of two cubs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday shared a photo of a camera trap of a tigress with the newborn cubs. Chhattisgarh: White Tiger Raksha Gives Birth To Three Cubs in Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai.

"The good news of the birth of two cubs was received from Sariska Tiger Reserve. Now the number of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve has increased to 30," Gehlot said. He added, "The state government is committed to the conservation of tigers which are important for the environment."

Picture Tweeted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

वन में नव जीवन सरिस्का टाइगर रिज़र्व से 2 शावकों के जन्म का सुखद समाचार मिला। अब सरिस्का टाइगर रिजर्व में बाघों की संख्या बढ़कर 30 हो गई है। पर्यावरण हेतु महत्वपूर्ण बाघों के संरक्षण हेतु सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/Gs7LQwdhAt — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 9, 2023

Forest department sources said the tigress, ST-19, gave birth to two cubs and the cubs appear to be 3-4 months old. "The movement of the tigress and the cubs is being monitored," the sources added.

