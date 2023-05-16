Three tiger cubs were spotted near a private school in Surya Dev Nagar in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh. A car driver recorded the video of tiger cubs strolling on a road. After the sighting, forest department has issued an advisory, asking citizens to avoid morning and evening walks in the area. Teams of forest officers have launched a rescue operation. Tiger Spotted in Madhya Pradesh: Big Cat Seen Strolling on Street of Dr Ambedkar Nagar Chhawni in Indore (Watch Video).

Tiger Cubs Spotted in Bhopal:

Three #tiger cubs spotted near a private school in Surya Dev Nagar, #Indore on Sunday night. Forest dept issued advisory, asking citizens to avoid morning and evening walks in the area as teams gear up for the rescue operation #madhyapradeshnews pic.twitter.com/ibz2w7CLo5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 15, 2023

