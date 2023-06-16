Berlin prosecutors are opening a probe against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, following multiple claims of sexual assault. Universal Music has halted marketing.Berlin's public prosecutors said Wednesday they had opened an investigation against Till Lindemann, the frontman of German metal band Rammstein, following multiple claims of sexual assault.

Also Read | India News | Cyclone Biparjoy to Enter Rajasthan, Weaken into Deep Depression, Bring Heavy Rainfall: IMD.

"Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann, on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics," a spokeswoman for the Berlin public prosecution's office said in a statement.

Also Read | World News | Tornado Devastates Texas Panhandle Town, Killing 3 and Injuring Dozens.

Berlin prosecutors opened the probe on their own initiative, the office's spokeswoman said, as well as "on the basis of several criminal complaints filed by third parties," meaning people not directly involved in the alleged incidents.

No further information will be provided at this time in order not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation, the spokeswoman added.

Universal Music, which represents Rammstein's recorded music and publishing business but is not involved in concerts and merchandising, has suspended marketing and promotional activities for the band.

"The accusations against Till Lindemann have shocked us and we have the greatest respect for the women who have spoken out so courageously in public in this case," the label said in a statement on Thursday.

Several women have accused Rammstein's Till Lindemann of sexual misconduct, posting their stories on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The wave of accusations came after a young Irish woman first posted on social media that she had been drugged and propositioned by Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius. German reporters then found that young women were systematically recruited at concerts to engage in sexual relations with Lindemann.

Till Lindemann has firmly rejected the allegations against him. His lawyers have announced that legal action will be pursued in reaction to all accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against the Rammstein singer.

Known for their taboo-breaking antics and theatrical stage shows heavy on pyrotechnics, the industrial metal band Rammstein is popular around the world. The scandal has emerged amid the band's European stadium tour. In Germany the "row zero" area right in front of the stage, where women were reportedly gathered for encounters with the singer, has been banned.

eg/db (AFP, dpa)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).