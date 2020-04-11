Ravi Shankar Prasad Arranges Ration for Bihar Labourers Stranded in Nagaland

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has come to the rescue of some labourers from Bihar's Purnea, who were stranded here due to lockdown. These labourers made a video and sent it to the minister, who intervened and arranged ration for them with the help of Dimapur Collector.The 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla had written to all States and Union Territories (UTs) to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and shelter, to migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and other unorganised sector workers during the lockdown. (ANI)

