Rawat Welcomes Economic Relief Package Announced by PM

Dehradun, May 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore for labourers, farmers and industries, saying it will pave the way for a self-reliant India.

The package will bring great relief to labourers, farmers, medium and small industries besides benefitting all sections of society, he said.

It will also boost the local economy, Rawat said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)