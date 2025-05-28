Bengaluru, May 28: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday declined to reconsider his decision of reserving the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025 for the consideration of the President of India. The Bill has provision to give four per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts. The governor on April 16 reserved the Bill for presidential assent. The Karnataka government made a fresh attempt recently to get Gehlot's nod to the Bill, which was turned down. Reservation for Muslim Contractors: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Reserves 4% Muslim Quota Bill for Presidential Assent.

"The State Government has re-submitted the KTPP (Amendment) Bill, 2025 making reference to the Hon'ble Supreme Court in State of Tamilnadu Vs Governor of Tamilnadu in 1239 of 2023 seeking my assent," the order said. Gehlot said the state government has referred to the observations of the Supreme Court in respect to the reservation of Bills by the governor. Karnataka Caste Census Report Says Muslim Population Is 18.08%, Recommends 8% Reservation for Backward Communities.

Referring to a recent judgemnt, Gehlot said the Supreme Court has emphasised that Articles 15 and 16 prohibit reservations on the basis of religion and any affirmative action must be rather based on the socio-economic factors. "I am constrained to not reconsider the decision for reservation of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025 for kind consideration of Hon'ble President of India. Return the Government file for further necessary action as directed earlier on 15-04-2025," the order said.

