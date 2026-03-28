Pune, March 28: The Pune City Police on Saturday arrested a self-styled godman, identified as Rishikesh Vaidya, from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area in connection with a sexual assault case. The arrest comes even as a similar case involving Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, accused of exploiting women, continues to draw attention in the state. According to police officials, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after establishing contact with her through social media in October 2023. Vaidya, a resident of Vasai in Maharashtra, is accused of luring the victim and assaulting her on multiple occasions.

Police said that Vaidya met the woman in Pune in 2023, where he allegedly administered an intoxicating substance and assaulted her. He later allegedly called her to Vasai, where he assaulted her again. Following developments in the Nashik case, the victim confided in her husband and subsequently approached the police. A case was initially registered at Manikpur Police Station in Vasai under the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate and was later transferred to Manjari Police Station in Pune district. ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Obscene Clip Surfaces Following Self-Styled Godman’s Arrest in Nashik.

After the FIR was registered, the accused went absconding. Acting on a tip-off about his presence in Pimpri, Pune City Police apprehended him and produced him before a magistrate's court in Pune. The court remanded him to police custody till April 6 for further investigation. Meanwhile, the defence lawyer denied all charges, stating that the allegations made by the victim are false and that relevant evidence will be presented before the court in the coming days. Who Is Rishikesh Vaidya? Maharashtra ‘Godman’ Held for Raping Woman After Ashok Kharat Viral Video Row.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the alleged rape case involving astrologer Ashok Kharat is under close monitoring, with an SIT and Nashik Police leading the probe. He urged victims to come forward and warned against politicisation. Fadnavis stressed strict action against the accused, asserting no one will be spared. Kharat is accused of sexually assaulting a woman over the years under the guise of spiritual guidance and is in police custody.

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