AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered a dynamic finish to the Masters on Friday, looking every bit like someone who has done this before. Six birdies over the last seven holes gave him a 7-under 65 and a six-shot lead that set a Masters record through 36 holes.

Maybe he should start thinking about next year's menu for the Masters Club dinner.

McIlroy was locked into a fascinating duel with old nemesis Patrick Reed, and then he was all alone. His tee shot over Rae's Creek on the dangerous par-3 12th landed 7 feet behind the flag. He birdied both par 5s after having to lay up from the trees. He seized on the lower pin at the par-3 16th for what amounted to a tap-in birdie.

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If that wasn't enough, he chipped in from 30 yards on the 17th. The run continued when his approach to the 18th caught the ridge and rolled 6 feet away.

That put him at 12-under 132, six shots clear of Reed (69) and Sam Burns (71). The previous record for the largest 36-hole lead at Augusta National was five shots by Jordan Spieth (2015), Raymond Floyd (1976), Jack Nicklaus (1975) and Herman Keiser (1946). All went on to win.

He's seeking to become the fourth player to win back-to-back at the Masters, joining Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

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McIlroy had a 36-hole lead in 2011 and stretched it to four shots going into the final round before he famously imploded. That was the start of his Masters heartache that lasted until a year ago, when he won in a playoff to finally prove he could win at Augusta National.

This was starting to look like a victory lap.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).