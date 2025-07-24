New Delhi, July 24: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold a meeting with Muslim religious leaders and intellectuals at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi at 10 AM on Thursday. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal, and Indresh Kumar will also be present at the meeting. According to sources, several Muslim religious leaders, including Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief of the All India Imam Organisation, will participate in the meeting.

Through its affiliated organisation, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the RSS has been engaging with Muslim clerics, scholars and eminent personalities from the community. In 2023, the MRM stated that it would launch a nationwide campaign to reach out to the minority community to promote the idea of "one nation, one flag, one National Anthem". In September 2022, Mohan Bhagwat met with many Muslim intellectuals and discussed ways to strengthen religious inclusivity in the country. ‘Leaders Should Retire at 75’, Says Mohan Bhagwat, Sparking Speculations; Congress Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi and RSS Chief (Watch Video).

The meeting was held for propagating the ideas of Sangh and for promoting the theme of religious inclusivity. The Gyanvapi controversy, the Hijab controversy, and population control were discussed in the meeting. The meeting was attended by many intellectuals like Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S Y Qureshi, Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Najeeb Jung, Former Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, Former MP Shahid Siddiqui and businessman Saeed Shervani.

In October 2022, RSS leader Indresh Kumar paid a visit to the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi and lit earthen lamps inside the shrine's premises. "No one should be forced to convert and do violence. Everyone should follow their own religion and caste. Do not criticise and insult others' religions. When all religions are respected in the country, then the country will be free from the fundamentalists who make stone pelting on Friday. India is the only country that respects and accepts all religions," Indresh Kumar had said during the visit. RSS to Organise Hindu Conferences Nationwide to Mark Centenary Year.

In September 2022, Indresh Kumar accompanied RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat to meet the Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation, Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. RSS chief also visited a mosque and a madrasa in the national capital on the same day.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)