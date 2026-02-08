Mumbai, February 8: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in ‘Chhaava’, is celebrating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The actor attended the centenary celebrations of RSS, and said, “First of all, I would like to congratulate RSS for completing its 100th anniversary. Today I got a chance to listen to Mohanji's talks. This is the first time I have seen him face to face and listened to his talks. I am feeling very impressed. The talks were very practical and sensible”.

He further mentioned, “There were a lot of topics to discuss. It was very nice to meet everyone. I would like to congratulate RSS for the rest of their journey. I wish them all the very best”. RSS Celebrates 100 Years: Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty and Other Bollywood Celebs Laud Mohan Bhagwat’s Address at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Centenary Year Event in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Vicky Kaushal Attends RSS Centenary Celebrations in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On RSS' Two-Day Lecture Series on '100 Years of Sangh Journey', Actor Vicky Kaushal says, "... My best wishes on the occasion of 100 years of the RSS. Today, I heard Mohan Bhagwat for the first time, and I am deeply inspired by his speech. It was… pic.twitter.com/v66T1YUOb0 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organization founded in 1925 by K. B. Hedgewar in Nagpur. It describes itself as a cultural organization focused on character-building, discipline, and national unity. The RSS operates through daily local branches called shakhas, where volunteers engage in physical training, drills, and ideological discussions. It promotes the concept of Hindutva, emphasizing India’s cultural heritage. The RSS is ideologically linked to several affiliated bodies collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has played a significant role in India’s social and political landscape.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Katrina Kaif. The couple named their son Vihaan, inspired from the name of Vicky’s character in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs Attend RSS 100-Year Celebration Event in Mumbai (View Pics).

Revealing the name in a joint post, they shared an adorable picture of little Vihaan's hand on Katrina and Vicky's hands. Announcing the name on social media, they wrote, "Our Ray of Light...Vihaan Kaushal...Prayers are answered...Life is beautiful...Our world is changed in a instant...Gratitude beyond words (sic)”.

As soon as Katrina and Vicky announced the name, blessings started pouring in for the little Vihaan. Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has recently joined the boy mom club herself, commented, "Little buddy”.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).