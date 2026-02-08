Mumbai, February 8: Several prominent personalities from the Indian film and music industry attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary year event in Mumbai and praised the organisation’s journey, with many describing the interactions and speech as inspiring and informative.

Film director Karan Johar said he enjoyed attending the celebration and found RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s thoughts insightful. “I really enjoyed attending today’s RSS Centenary celebration. Listening to Bhagwat's ideas was inspiring. I sincerely thank him for giving Bollywood personalities so much time. He also has a great sense of humour, and we had a great time,” Johar said. Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Other Bollywood Celebs Attend RSS 100-Year Celebration Event in Mumbai (View Pics).

Actress Shilpa Shetty congratulated the organisation on completing 100 years and expressed admiration for Bhagwat’s dedication. “I am a big fan of Mohan Bhagwat. I greatly admire his resolve and commitment to working for the nation. I learned a lot today, and he strengthened my resolve further,” she said.

Singer and composer Pritam Chakraborty described the programme as enlightening. “Today’s programme covered many topics. There were several things I did not know earlier. I congratulate the organisation for highlighting so much that is happening around us,” he said. Bharat Will Become Vishwaguru Not by Domination but by Leading From Within, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Watch Videos).

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who attended the two-day event, said Bhagwat’s address helped clarify the organisation’s role. “Listening to Mohan Bhagwat was very enlightening. He explained what the RSS stands for. There are different perspectives about the RSS in the country, and Mohanji addressed them clearly. There was a discussion about patriotism, culture and our heritage. It was very informative,” Bhandarkar said.

Actor Ravi Dubey also congratulated the RSS on completing a century. “Over these 100 years, the organisation has contributed to nation-building and to establishing India as a global leader,” he said. The RSS Centenary Year celebrations are being marked with a series of events across the country, highlighting the organisation’s ideology, social initiatives and role in nation-building.

