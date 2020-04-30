Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Mikhail Mishustin (Photo Credits: AFP)

Moscow, April 30: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin's duties, but the prime minister said Thursday that he would stay in touch on key issues. Mikhail Mishustin, PM of Russia, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Self-Isolate.

Mishustin, 54 ,was named prime minister in January. During a video call, Putin voiced hope that Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been hurt by the virus pandemic. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

In Russia, the prime minister oversees the economy and answers to the president. It was not immediately clear when Putin last met with Mishustin in person. The Russian president has minimized meetings and switched to holding video conferences with officials during the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)