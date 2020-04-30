2,502 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours in the United States of America (USA): AFP news agency.

Mumbai, April 30: In one of the biggest news of Wednesday, actor Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53. The entire nation mourned the death of the versatile actor. The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday issued guidelines regarding the new academic session for freshers. As per the guidelines, the academic session in the year 2020 will begin from September and for already enrolled students in August. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the academic sessions have been delayed.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India increased to 31,787 on Wednesday after 1,813 more patients were admitted during a 24-hour period starting 5 pm on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll increased to 1008 with 74 fatalities in the past 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic

The West Bengal on Wednesday decided to give some relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown. These relaxations will be given in green and orange zones of the state and will come into effect from Monday. However, the restriction will continue in the red zone areas.

