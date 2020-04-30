Mikhail Mishustin, PM of Russia, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Self-Isolate

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin (Photo Credits: ANI)

Moscow, April 30: Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia, on Thursday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Mikhail Mishustin informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus during a televised meeting. "I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive," Mishustin said during the meeting. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates.

The Russian Prime Minister added that he will self-isolate to protect other cabinet colleagues. Mishustin also suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting Prime Minister in his absence. President Putin agreed to his proposal. Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths. Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.

Russia recently extended the national paid leave introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19 to May 11. President Putin has ordered the government to prepare by May 5 a plan for a gradual lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic from May 12. People are only allowed to go out to receive medical care, travel to work, shop at the nearest store or pharmacy, or walk a pet.

Earlier, Britain's Prime Minister Borish Johnson had infected with coronavirus. He spent a week in St Thomas' Hospital in central London, including three nights in intensive care unit (ICU), after being admitted on April 5. He was finally discharged on April 12.